Kawempe North MP, Muhammad Ssegirinya is brain dead, with most of his organs shut down, the Leader of Opposition in Parliament, Joel Ssenyonyi clarified on Thursday morning.

“The doctors said he’s brain dead. They said all his internal organs have shut down. But there’s that small pulse. The doctors said they cannot pronounce him dead because it’s ethically wrong. We ask Ugandans, especially his constituents in Kawempe North to pray for him,” Mr Ssenyonyi told journalists at Rubaga Hospital where the legislator is admitted. Read more