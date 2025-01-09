Kawempe North MP, Muhammad Ssegirinya is dead, Lubaga Hospital in Kampala has announced.

“Ssegirinya has been under the dedicated care of our medical team at Lubaga Hospital. Despite all efforts to ensure his recovery, he passed away today, Thursday, 9th January 2025, at 12:10 pm. On behalf of the hospital, we extend our heartfelt condolences to the Parliament of Uganda, the Speaker, the Deputy Speaker, Hon. Members of Parliament, his family, and the people of Kawempe North, whom he represented with passion and commitment,” reads a Thursday statement from the health facility. He was aged 37. Read more