By BRIAN ADAMS KESIIME & Fahad Malik Jjingo

Police in Mpigi District are investigating the circumstances under which unknown assailants shot and killed a 38-year-old businessman, making off with an unspecified amount of money. Isaac Mugabe was killed on Wednesday night as he was returning home and entering his compound in Buwama Town. The deceased was the proprietor of M I Hardware, located in Buwama Town Council.

One of the eyewitnesses, Mr Anthony Mukwaya, said Mugabe was in a vehicle with his wife, Ms Florence Nakato, and her sister, Nina Nabatuuza, who sustained injuries during the attack. Read more