Members of Parliament criticized the Ministry of Finance on Wednesday for failing to prioritize funding for the National Curriculum Development Centre (NCDC) to develop the new abridged Advanced Level curriculum.

According to the Budget Framework Paper, the NCDC faces a Shs12 billion funding gap needed to implement the new lower secondary curriculum and the transition to the A-Level curriculum, especially since Senior Four candidates under the new curriculum have already taken their O-Level exams.

During a meeting with Ministry of Finance officials, Annet Katusiime Mugisha, the Bushenyi District Woman MP, urged the Minister of Finance to explain the delayed release of funds needed to develop the abridged curriculum for O-Level candidates preparing for A-Level.

Katusiime, along with Kiira County MP Ibrahim Ssemujju and Napak District Woman MP Faith Nakut, expressed concern that with only a few weeks left before the release of the O-Level exam results, teachers have not yet been trained to deliver the new curriculum, even though the academic term is about to begin.

“Up to now, we have not seen the drafted curriculum. Our children are reporting in the next three weeks but to date, the teachers are not trained across the country,” Katusiime said.

However, Ramathan Ggoobi, the Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Finance and Secretary to the Treasury assured the committee that the ministry had released Shs7.1 billion to support curriculum development.