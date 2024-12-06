Former Leader of the Opposition in Parliament, Mathias Mpuuga, officially announced a new political formation, the Democratic Alliance (DA), on Friday.

This development follows his fallout with the National Unity Platform, a party he co-founded with other members ahead of the 2021 general elections.

The announcement was made during an event in Kampala, where Mpuuga outlined the vision and objectives of the new political group.

“The leading opposition political party in Uganda is in deep slumber, how does that happen?” Mpuuga wondered on Friday.

The Democratic Alliance is expected to be formally registered as a political party once it fulfills the requirements set by the Electoral Commission.

At the same event on Friday, musician Patrick Mulwana, popularly known as Alien Skin, pledged his support for the new group in the upcoming 2026 election campaigns.