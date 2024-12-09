By Tonny Abet

The Executive Director of Mulago Hospital, Dr Rosemary Byanyima, has said the bed capacity of the facility’s accident and emergency unit has been doubled, to enable access to better care for the high number of patients handled. There have been reports that some accident patients were sleeping on the floor because of the limited number of beds in the unit.

“We have expanded that space from around 30 to over 60 beds capacity and increased the area for resuscitation from only six beds to 12 beds and the ambience is much better,” Dr Byanyima said. Read more