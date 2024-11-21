Alliance for National Transformation (ANT) party president Gregory Mugisha Muntu has condemned the actions of the Ugandan and Kenyan governments following the arrest of veteran opposition politician Dr. Kizza Besigye.

Dr. Besigye was apprehended in neighboring Kenya over the weekend and was subsequently arraigned before the Court Martial in Makindye on Wednesday. He was remanded to prison on charges related to security, illegal possession of two pistols, and illegal possession of eight rounds of ammunition.

Dr. Besigye and his comrade Hajj Obed Lutale were arrested in Nairobi where they had gone to attend a book launch by Kenya’s former Justice Minister, Martha Karua.

In an interview with KFM, Gen. Mugisha Muntu criticized the arrest in Kenya, the absence of extradition processes between the two countries, and other irregularities as a clear violation of justice principles. He further questioned the legitimacy of trying Dr. Besigye, a retired army officer, in a military court.

“If you are found in a foreign country, armed, illegally, you are tried under the laws of that country. If he was abducted by state operatives from Uganda, why would that happen?,” Muntu wondered, adding “If he was arrested by Kenya’s security, there are processes,”