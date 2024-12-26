President Museveni has appointed Ms Sharifah Buzeki as the new Executive Director, at Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) with Mr Benon Kigenyi named as her Deputy. The announcement was made by Mr Faruk Kirunda, the Deputy Press Secretary to the President, via X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday.

"It's true that His Excellency @KagutaMuseveni has appointed a new Executive Director of @KCCAUG in the names of Hajjat Sharifah Buzeki, and Mr Benon Kigenyi as her Deputy. Their names have been forwarded to Public Service for formalization. When the process is completed, the Head of Public Service/Secretary to Cabinet will formally confirm the appointments," Mr Kirunda confirmed in his statement.