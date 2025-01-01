By DAVID VOSH AJUNA

President Museveni Tuesday banned police bond as he vowed to reactivate Local Defence Unit (LDU) personnel if petty crimes persist- especially in remote Uganda.

“I have raised the issue of bails with Chief Justice Alphonse Owiny-Dollo, and I have banned the issue of police bonds,” Museveni said while delivering a brief New Year address at his country home in Rwakitura.

Citing rampant petty crime, including livestock and coffee theft targeting rural farmers, Museveni said “firm legal handling of criminals is very useful.” Read more