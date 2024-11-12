President Museveni addressed a rally on Tuesday in support of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) flag bearer Rose Kabagyeni, who is running in the Kisoro District Woman Member of Parliament by-election.

His first rally took place at Muramba Primary School in Bufumbira East County, followed by another at Saaza Grounds in Kisoro Municipality.

Kabagyeni is contesting against candidates from several parties, including Salim Sultana (NUP), Aisha Cyimpaye (PPP), Juliet Musanase (FDC), and Mable Ingabire (UPC). The by-election follows the passing of Sarah Mateke Nyirabashitsi, the former Kisoro Woman MP and State Minister for Defence and Veteran Affairs, in September 2024.

Kabagyeni has pledged at multiple rallies to prioritize the implementation of the NRM manifesto, particularly focusing on tourism infrastructure development in Kisoro District.

Meanwhile, Juliet Musanase, the FDC candidate, criticized the ruling party, accusing it of creating divisions among Kisoro voters and imposing a flag bearer on the electorate—an allegation the party’s electoral commission has strongly denied.

In contrast, UPC’s Mable Ingabire expressed dissatisfaction with previous representatives and promised effective representation in Parliament.

Throughout her campaign, independent candidate Akifeza Grace Ngabirano emphasized her commitment to improving healthcare, upgrading local health centers, establishing vocational schools for youth skills training, and enhancing agricultural support. Meanwhile, NUP’s Zubedi Sultan Salim pledged to be a voice for the voiceless in Kisoro, addressing critical issues affecting the community.