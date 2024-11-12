President Museveni has condemned the sectarianism reported during campaigns for the Kisoro District Woman Member of Parliament by-election.

Speaking at a rally for the National Resistance Movement (NRM) candidate, Rose Kabagyeni, at Muramba Primary School in Muramba Sub-County, Kisoro District on November 12, 2024, Museveni denounced divisive actions in the election campaign. Later, at Saaza Grounds in Kisoro Municipality, he officially presented the NRM flag to Kabagyeni, affirming her as the party’s official candidate.

Museveni’s comments came after a report from NRM Vice Chairperson for Western Uganda and Minister of Information, Communication, Technology, and National Guidance, Dr. Chris Baryomunsi, who identified religious sectarianism as a major issue in the Kigezi region.

Museveni stressed that religious and tribal sectarianism, along with vote rigging, are criminal offenses under Uganda’s Constitution and legal codes.

Addressing allegations of vote rigging in the NRM primary elections, Museveni urged any aggrieved parties to provide evidence so that misconduct could be investigated thoroughly and resolved appropriately. He also called on local political leaders and residents to reject sectarianism in favor of the region’s development.

NRM candidate Rose Kabagyeni expressed gratitude to President Museveni for his support and pledged to promote the NRM’s manifesto for the growth and progress of Kisoro District.

Kabagyeni faces competition for the Woman MP seat from candidates across various parties, including Salim Sultana (NUP), Aisha Cyimpaye (PPP), Juliet Musanase (FDC), and Mable Ingabire (UPC).

The by-election follows the passing of former Kisoro Woman MP and State Minister for Defence and Veteran Affairs, Sarah Mateke, in September 2024.

The election is set for November 14, 2024, and is expected to be highly competitive.