President Yoweri Museveni has issued a stern warning to individuals who irregularly benefited from the Parish Development Model (PDM) program, directing them to refund the funds immediately.

Speaking at a public rally at Maluku Sports Grounds in Mbale City, on Thursday, Mr Museveni emphasised that those who wrongly received the funds, including civil servants, must return the money.

“During my tour, I have discovered that there are people who are not qualified for the PDM, ‘the bagagga’ civil servants. Those ones got it yet they are not supposed to get it. They should pay it back immediately. Those made a mistake of taking what is not theirs,” he ordered. Read more