President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni on Friday pardoned and ordered the immediate release of 19 National Unity Platform (NUP) supporters who were recently sentenced by the Military Court on charges of treachery.

After serving 29 days in prison (after the sentencing), the President, exercising his mandate under Article 121(1a) of the Constitution and acting on the advice of the Committee on the Prerogative of Mercy, pardoned Olivia Lutaaya, Kakooza Muhydin, Rashid Ssegujja, David Mafabi, Robert Christopher Rugumayo, and Abdul Matovu.

Others include Mesearch Kiwanuka, Simon Kijambu, Ibrahim Wandera, Stanley Lwanga, Steven Musaakaru, Ronald Kijjambu, Asubat Nagwere, Livingstone Katushabe, Matovu Sharif, and Swaibu Katabi.

The group had spent almost four years in prison and expressed interest in pleading guilty to charges of treachery and unlawful possession of explosives. They admitted to being misled into committing the offenses and opted for guilty pleas in exchange for lighter sentences.

Before the final sentences were announced, the General Court Martial Chairman, Brig. Gen. Freeman Mugabe, noted that treachery carries a maximum sentence of death, while unlawful possession of ammunition is punishable by up to ten years in prison. However, the court established that a five-year jail term was appropriate for the convicts.

The court took into account the three years and eight months the group had already spent on remand, as well as the 16 months they spent attending trial. It concluded that the convicts should serve only three additional months in prison, accompanied by a caution. The court also considered that the convicts were first-time offenders, had changed their pleas to guilty after hearing evidence from nine witnesses, and were sole breadwinners for their families.

Despite the reduced sentence, the convicts expressed dissatisfaction and announced their intention to seek a presidential pardon. The President subsequently granted their request, leading to their release.

Meanwhile, the remaining 12 suspects who denied the charges are scheduled to appear before the General Court Martial on November 27, 2024, to hear evidence from the 10th prosecution witness.

Army prosecutors allege that between November 2020 and May 12, 2021, the 12 individuals were found in possession of 13 improvised explosive devices in various locations, including Jinja, Mbale, Kireka, Nakulabye, Kawempe, Nateete, and Kampala Central. These devices are considered a monopoly of the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF). The prosecution further claims that, during the same period, the accused recruited and provided military training to others with the intention of overthrowing the government of Uganda.