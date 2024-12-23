President Yoweri Museveni has signed into law the controversial National Coffee (Amendment) Bill 2024.

A statement released by the Presidential Press Unit (PPU) on Monday indicated that the President assented to the bill on Friday, December 20, 2024.

“The Presidential Press Unit (PPU) wishes to inform the public that His Excellency Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, President of the Republic of Uganda, has signed the National Coffee (Amendment) Bill, 2024, into law,” the statement reads in part.

Parliament passed the bill on November 6, 2024, integrating the Uganda Coffee Development Authority (UCDA) into the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry, and Fisheries (MAAIF).

The move was part of the government’s Rationalization of Agencies and Public Expenditure policy, aimed at streamlining public expenditure and reducing redundant administrative structures.