After completing his wealth creation monitoring exercise in the Sebei sub-region last week, President Museveni will embark on another Parish Development Model (PDM) monitoring tour for four days in the Bugisu sub-region starting December 17, 2024.

The assessment will run until December 20, during which he will visit beneficiaries, meet with technical and political leaders, and address a public rally.

“During the tour, H.E the president will visit some beneficiaries, meet stakeholders including various categories of leaders and technical staff and address a public rally,” an official statement from the State House of Uganda reads in part.

On the first day, he will visit selected farmers in Buduuda, Manafa, and Sironko districts.

On December 18, 2024, the President will visit the Bugisu industrial hub and hold a leaders’ meeting in Bulambuli. President Museveni is also expected to interact with the media from Bugisu and hold a public rally at Mbale Senior Secondary School on December 19, 2024.

On the final day, December 20, 2024, President Museveni will officially commission roads in Mbale City and preside over the Mbale Youth Symposium as the chief guest.