President Museveni is set to resume his nationwide Parish Development Model (PDM) performance assessment tour in the Busoga Sub-Region from January 22 to 25, 2025.

According to a State House statement issued by Faruk Kirunda, the assistant Presidential Press Secretary, the tour will focus on PDM progress in the region and provide an opportunity for local leaders to engage with the President and discuss the program further.

The statement adds that, during the tour, the President will visit farmers in the districts of Namutumba, Luuka, and Jinja.

Museveni is also expected to commission a presidential skilling hub, address a public rally at Lwanda Primary School, meet with Busoga Sub-Region leaders at Mayuge District headquarters, and later hold a live interaction with the media in the evening.

“On Friday, January 24, 2025, the President will commission the Abysinia Steel Factory and address a public rally at Kamuli Youth Center, Kamuli Municipality,” the statement reads in part

On Saturday, he will commission the new Tembo Steel Factory in Iganga and address a boda-boda meg rally at Iganga High School.