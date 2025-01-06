By Mike Sebalu and Karim Muyobo

President Museveni has transferred three Permanent Secretaries (PS) in a move aimed at improving public service delivery.

Lucky Nakyobe, Head of Public Service and Secretary to the Cabinet spoke to KFM about the transfers.

“Alex Kakooza previously served as Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Education before becoming Principal Private Secretary to the Vice President. His transfer to the Office of the Prime Minister is not a demotion,” Nakyobe said.

Dunstan Balaba, who succeeded the late Keith Muhakanizi as Permanent Secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister, has been transferred to the Directorate of Ethics and Integrity. He will be replaced by Alex Kakooza.

Ms. Nakyobe stated that Mr. Kakooza, formerly Principal Private Secretary in the Office of the Vice President, will now serve as Permanent Secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister, with the goal of improving efficiency. Read more