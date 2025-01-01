President Museveni on Tuesday warned Ugandans about the increasing number of Mpox cases in the country.

This follows Uganda’s registration of over 1,000 confirmed cases of the disease, with six deaths.

While delivering his end-of-year message in Rwakitura on Tuesday, Museveni emphasized the need for everyone to stay safe and prevent the spread of the disease.

“When sick people do not report to the medical centres, they infect the people [at home]. Apparent;y, spreading by sex happens in the time of the incubation of this disease, which is 21 days,” Mr Museveni said.

He also urged Ugandans with Mpox symptoms to seek medical attention and isolate themselves to avoid further transmission.