By Yahudu Kitunzi

President Museveni has urged higher institutions of learning to prioritize science, innovation, and technology in their academic programs to fight youth unemployment.

“Restructuring the curriculum from primary to university is essential for producing graduates who can be absorbed into the job market. This move will help tackle the persistent issue of youth unemployment,” Museveni said in his remarks delivered by Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja at the 33rd graduation of Islamic University in Uganda (IUIU. Read more