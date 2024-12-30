Mr Alex Muwonge, a music trainer has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for defiling a nine-year-old girl.

This sentence was upheld by three justices of the Court of Appeal, led by Deputy Chief Justice Richard Buteera, after Muwonge appealed the original sentence handed down by High Court Judge Isaac Muwata in June 2022.

Muwonge, a coach at the Great Talents Foundation in Katwe, was found guilty of unlawful sexual intercourse with the victim on three separate occasions.

The victim had been living with Muwonge in Kevina Zone, Nsambya, in the Makindye Division for two weeks, receiving music and dance training, when the abuse occurred.

The court noted that Muwonge had abused his position of trust and that the victim suffered serious injuries as a result.

Justices Eva Luswata and John Oscar Kihika joined Deputy Chief Justice Buteera in unanimously agreeing that the 15-year sentence was appropriate given the circumstances.