By Benson Tumusiime & Isaac Ssejjombwe

Police said Wednesday that they had arrested musician Patrick Mulwana, alias Alien Skin on allegations of assaulting medical staff of Nsambya Hospital.

“”We have in our custody musician Patrick Mulwana, alias Alien Skin, whom we have apprehended on allegations of assaulting medical staff of Nsambya Hospital. More details to be shared later,” police spokesperson, Kituuma Rusoke said. Read more