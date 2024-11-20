The executive director of Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS), Winnie Byanyima on Wednesday asked Uganda’s military to release her husband, Dr Kizza Besigye from military detention in Kampala where he’s reportedly being held after he went missing in Nairobi Kenya where he had gone to attend a book launch by Kenya’s former Minister for Justice, Martha Karua.

The four-time presidential contender is said to have gone missing in Kenyan on Saturday.

"I request the government of Uganda to release my husband Dr Kizza Besigye from where he is being held immediately. He was kidnapped last Saturday while he was in Nairobi for Hon Martha Karua's book launch. I am now reliably informed that he is in a military jail in Kampala. We his family and his lawyers demand to see him. He is not a soldier. Why is he being held in a military jail?" Ms Byanyima posted on her X handle in the wee hours of Wednesday morning.