Mubende Resident District Commissioner (RDC) Umar Lule Mawiya has ordered the indefinite closure of the Nakayima tree shrine. This decision comes after an inspection by a team from the Uganda Tourism Board and security officials, who raised concerns about the site’s potential danger to visitors.

The decision was finalized during a meeting at Booma Hill in West Division, Mubende Municipality, where the shrine is located.

The RDC instructed all individuals residing or operating at the shrine to vacate the premises and return home by the end of the day.

“From now on, the whole place is under security and we are requesting everybody here to go back to wherever they came from,” he said on Thursday.

Security forces have since taken control of the area to enforce the closure and ensure compliance with the directive.