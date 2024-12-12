By Fred Mwambu

The raucous debate about whether the newly refurbished Hamz Stadium Nakivubo will host a Caf-certified match has now been partly settled.

First, the stadium will host the Cecafa regional qualifiers for the 2025 U-17 Africa Cup of Nations alongside St. Mary’s Stadium Kitende starting December 14 to 27.

Caf has also cleared the way for the stadium to host Uganda’s double-legged clash of the 2024 Africa Nations Championship (Chan) qualifier against Burundi on Boxing Day and December 29. Read more