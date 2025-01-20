The Electoral Commission (EC) will from January 20, 2025, begin updating the National Voters’ Register across the country in preparation for the 2025-26 general elections.

This 20-day exercise will be conducted at update stations in each parish throughout the country every day, including weekends.

During the update, eligible citizens will be registered, registered voters wishing to transfer to new voting locations will be able to apply for such transfers, and the registration details of voters will be confirmed, among other activities.

The Electoral Commission spokesperson, Julius Mucunguzi, confirmed to KFM that all necessary materials to facilitate the exercise have been delivered on time for its commencement.

Last week, during the party’s weekly briefing, the opposition Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) President, Mr. Patrick Oboi Amuriat, accused the EC of repeatedly amending the electoral roadmap with minimal communication to citizens and political party leaders, whom he described as key stakeholders in any election.

“If this exercise is not handled well, then the outcome of this election will not be in accordance with the will of the people of this country,” Amuriat said.

He also stated that the 21 days allocated to this critical exercise are insufficient.