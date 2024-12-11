The National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) has been urged to conduct balanced evictions across the country during restoration processes.

This call comes after NEMA conducted an operation in October 2024, resulting in the arrest of 24 individuals who had returned to the Libigi wetland following its restoration. These individuals were charged with wetland degradation under sections 55(1) and 55(6) of the National Environment Act, Cap 181, and were arraigned in court on October 22, 2024, where they pleaded not guilty.

However, in an interview with KFM, Andrew Mafundo, Executive Director of Citizen’s Concern Africa (CICO), argued that NEMA should engage with the affected families, compensate and resettle them before proceeding with mandatory wetland restoration.

“They were not engaged responsibly before being evicted,” Mafundo said.

Mafundo further suggested that NEMA should invest time and resources in mitigation measures, dialogue, and public education.