Molly Katanga, the widow of slain businessman Henry Katanga, made her third attempt to secure bail on Tuesday as a new judge, Comfort Kania, took over the high-profile murder case.

The case resumed on Tuesday with Deputy Registrar Festo Nsenga informing the parties that Judge Kania had replaced the previous judge, Isaac Muwata, due to illness.

Molly Katanga, along with her two daughters, Martha Nkwanzi and Patricia Kakwanza, Charles Otai (a medic), and George Amanyire (a shamba boy at the Katanga residence), are accused of murdering Henry Katanga on November 3, 2023.

By the time the case was adjourned on December 5, 2024, ten prosecution witnesses had already testified.

The defense lawyers, led by Jet Tumwebaze and Elison Karuhanga, filed a new bail application for Molly Katanga, which is scheduled to be heard on February 7, 2025.

This follows two previous unsuccessful bail applications that were denied by Justice Muwata due to the absence of exceptional circumstances, such as illness.