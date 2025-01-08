By Priscilla Maloba

The newly appointed executive director of Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) and her deputy will officially assume office today. They are expected to take oath before assuming their duties.

KCCA’s spokesperson Daniel Nuwabiine confirmed the development in a telephone interview and said they were ready to receive them.

“Yes, it is true. The new executive director of KCCA is taking over office tomorrow (today) and as KCCA staff, we are so excited about it,” Mr Nuwabiine said. He added: “We are excited to be working under their leadership because we have been having interim leaders, who couldn’t do approvals for some transactions.” Read more