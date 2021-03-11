By Benjamin Jumbe

Kyadondo East MP and former presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi has asked parliament to order for the immediate release of all political prisoners

In his first speech before parliament since the January 14 polls, Kyagulanyi raised concern over the continued abduction of innocent Ugandans by security operatives and alleged torture under detention.

Kyagulanyi has informed parliament that two other NUP supporters namely Tonny Kiweewa and Najib Busonga were abducted yesterday by security personnel in plain clothes and those earlier arrested have under gone untold torture.

He says parliament has an opportunity to stand up and defend rights of Ugandans before the situation gets out of hand.

The speaker Rebecca Kadaga referred his Statement to the committee on human rights which is investigating the matter.