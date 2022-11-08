The number of Ugandans living with HIV has stagnated at 1.4M with the country having a prevalence of 5.2%. This is according to the latest HIV status report released by Uganda Aids Commission.

Releasing the report findings at the National HIV and AIDS Symposium in Kampala, the director of planning at Uganda Aids Commission, Dr. Vincent Bagambe said majority of these are still women.

He however expresses concern over the high number of new infections in the country standing at 54,000 annually which he says is unacceptable and must be addressed urgently.

He further says the country is yet to hit the target of having 95% of people with HIV knowing their status.