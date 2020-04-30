The ministry of health has revealed that a total of 1.5million school-going children across the country have missed the Human Papillomavirus Vaccine (HPV Vaccine) due to the coronavirus pandemic lockdown.

The government launched HPV vaccine in 2015 with the aim of protecting girls and women against cancer of the cervix.

Pointing out cervical cancer as one of the leading examples of cancer and causes of death among women globally, the government started immunizing children aged 10 years in schools to primarily prevent cancer of the cervix.

Dr Alfred Driwale, the Programme Manager Uganda National Expanded Programme on Immunization says the ministry did not immunize the 1.5 million children because all schools are closed.

The pupils were meant to receive the first dose in April and the second one in October, but that will now have to be rescheduled when schools reopen.