By Prossy Kisakye

Child Rights Advocates are worried about the increasing cases of violence against children globally.

This is after a report presented by Stella Ayo Odongo from End Violence Partnership indicated that over one billion children across the globe experience violence every year.

According to the report, every second a child experiences some form of violence in the world and 9 in 10 of these children live in countries where corporal punishment has not been abolished.

Odongo now asks the government and stakeholders to effectively implement policies and laws on child protection.

According to UNICEF, most children in Uganda have experienced physical violence that threatens and halts their holistic and positive development, 59% of girls and 68 % of boys.

Gender-Based Violence and sexual violence are also prevalent, with some 35 % girls and 17 % of boys having experienced sexual violence during childhood while 1 in 4 teenage girls are either pregnant or have a child.