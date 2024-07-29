10 anti-corruption protesters who were last week charged and remanded to Luzira prison for being a common nuisance, have today been granted bail by Buganda Road Court.

The group who include; former Makerere University Guild President Robert Maseruka and Ssagala Abdul Rahman Kabanda an intern doctor and son to Butambala Woman Member of Parliament Aisha Kabanda, have been granted cash bail of 100,000shs each after their parents and relatives stood surety for them.

Grade One Magistrate Jalia Basajjabalaba, has ordered Maseruka’s sureties to sign a non cash bond of 500,000shs, while the sureties of his nine co-accused protesters have been bonded in 300,000shs, also not cash.

The sureties are to ensure that their accused children report back to court on August 29th 2024 for trial.

Prosecution states that on July 23rd 2024 at Buganda Road Court and on Kampala Road in Kampala District, the 10 obstructed and inconvenienced the public in exercise of common rights by being rowdy and blocked public walk ways; while others made a procession in the middle of the road carrying placards; an act not authorized by law.

The other accused persons include Jeremiah Kato, Kanunu Ashraf, Onyango, David Anderson, Abdul Kiyaga, Shabil Abdul Majid, Innocent Mutibwa, Vian Muwonge and Abdul Bast Najib.

These are part of the nearly 100 young people who were arrested last week for staging a peaceful demonstration dubbed “march to parliament” protesting what they describe as high levels of corruption in government institutions including parliament.

Among the several demands they made, was the resignation of the Speaker of Parliament Anitah Among.