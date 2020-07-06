By Shamim Nateebwa

Police have arrested 10 suspects in connection with the brutal murder by a mob of a Makerere university student Emmanuel Tegu.

Tegu was a third-year veterinary student at Makerere who was beaten by a mob a week ago and died at Mulago hospital before recording a statement.

According to Kampala metropolitan police spokesperson Patrick Onyango, all the suspects are residents of Makerere University in Kampala and currently detained at Wandegeya police station.

He says their identities will be disclosed after interrogations.

Onyango has added that some other suspects took off after receiving information of the death of the student and the hunt for them is on.