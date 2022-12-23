By Gertrude Mutyaba

At least 10 people are feared to have died in Rakai district after Lake Kijanebalola burst its banks. According to residents, gushing waters swept away a number of homes and crop fields leaving several people and livestock dead.

Some of the deceased persons have been identified as 40-year-old Wilson Kadondi, 25-year-old Lucus Tayebwa, and 40-year-old Justus Tindyebwa, among others.

Rakai Deputy Resident District Commissioner, Robert Kambugu says the affected areas include Kacheera-Bbaale, Kanagisa, Kagaaga and Kagamba, Katatenga.

According to Paul Lutereeza, the LCI chairperson of Kagaaga village, this is not the first time the lake has burst its banks following heavy rains.

In May last year, residents of Kyarurangira sub-county were forced to relocate to safer places but many have since returned to their homes, which has exposed them to more flash floods.

The deputy RDC says a rescue operation by police and the local residents is underway.