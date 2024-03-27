By Ambrose Musasizi ! Monitor

Police in Rakai District are investigating circumstances under which at least 10 people died in a motor crash on their way to a burial site in neighbouring Isingiro District. The driver of a fuso truck which was carrying over 35 residents from the villages of Ssanje and Kigolomolo in Kyarurangira Sub County,

Rakai District is said to have lost control before it overturned several times, killing 10 occupants on spot, and leaving several others with severe injuries. The Tuesday crash happened at around 1pm at Lwabaganda Cell, Dyango Town Council, on the border with Isingiro District.

Mr Paul Nuwamanya, an eyewitness, said: “The vehicle was moving at a terrible speed before the driver lost control of it and overturned several times leaving some of the occupants dead.” Mr Kaggwa Ssekamwa,

the Rakai District Chairperson, and one of the first responders, said 20 of the survivors sustained serious injuries. “We have close to 20 people who have been taken to different health centres with varying degrees of injuries. I urge our health workers to try their best and give the casualties maximum care and save their lives,” he said. Read more