More aspirants eyeing the presidential seat in the forthcoming elections today continue picking nomination papers from the electoral commission headquarters.

The exercise that kicked off yesterday saw a total of ten presidential hopefuls pick their nomination forms.

The acting spokesperson of the Commission Paul Bukenya confirms that 10 aspiring candidates yesterday collected the documents, adding that the commission has also issued nomination guidelines for the Presidential Elections

These included Charles Bbaale of Ecological Party of Uganda, and independents Dan Matsiko, Christopher Rugaba Fred Mwesigye and Maj. (Rtd) Joseph Mwambazi.

Others are aspiring candidates who collected forms yesterday include Nuwasima Harold, Eric Kitsa Bunnet, John Katumba, Isingoma Joshua and Bob Akileng.

Bukenya says that the aspirants also collected supporter forms, which will be used to collect signatures indicating the support of not less than one hundred registered voters in each of at least two thirds of all the districts of Uganda.