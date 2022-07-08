By Benjamin Jumbe

At least 10 inmates and 3 staff of the Uganda Prison services have been injured in a road accident.

The accident happened when the Isuzu Elf Truck they were traveling on Registration no UAT 457R carrying 52 prisoners and 10 staff got a mechanical problem and fell off the road.

According to the prison’s spokesperson Frank Baine, the accident happened at Gulu Gulusubcounty in Amuru district as the inmates were heading to Gulu Gulu Agrobusinesss center to collect cassava cuttings

He says the injured have been evacuated to Gulu hospital.