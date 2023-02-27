The 10 people suspected to have been involved in the Shs7 billion Stanbic Bank fraud case have been sent back on remand at Luzira prison.

These, including five Stanbic Bank Staff, face seven counts of causing financial loss to Stanbic Bank, money laundering, and conspiracy to commit a felony.

They appeared before the Anti-Corruption Court chief magistrate Joan Aciro who advised them to apply for bail before the High Court since the case involves huge sums of money. They first appeared in court on February 14.

According to the Directorate of Public Prosecutions, the accused include five Bank Staff include Ayesiga Moses(Branch Manager Garden City), Ssekyondo David ( Freedom City Branch Manager), and 3 Bank Service Consultants_ Nsabagasan Geoffrey, Komukama Ritah, and Nankya Phiona.

They are alleged to have fraudulently caused the transfer of USD 582, 000 million from the Stanbic account of Nile Energy Ltd, to the Eritrean National Tefero Okuba Classie Robel, who was falsely holding out to be Abdulhakim Hussein, one of the authorised signatories to the said account; having reason to believe that such an act would cause financial loss to Stanbic Bank.

The said Bank Staff are also accused of conniving with the Directors of Famane Investment Company Ltd; Oman Ghabreyesus, Dede Fiona Bwende, and Elijah Daniel Wanzu; to hide part of the proceeds of crime amounting to USD 295,000million purporting that it was payment received from a land sale whereas not.

Prosecution further accuses the Stanbic Bank Staff of having irregularly processed another payment of USD 1.280.000million from Nile Energy Stanbic account without following the established bank procedure for processing such transfers.

They are said to have committed the offence between January 23, 2023 and February 2 2023 at Stanbic Bank Garden City Branch; Stanbic Bank Lugogo Branch, and at different places in Kampala district.

The group was ordered to return to Court on March 16, 2023 for mention of the case.