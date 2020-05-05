10 Members of Parliament representing the UPDF have agreed to part with shs2 million from their monthly salary to aid efforts against coronavirus for 6 months.

Returning the Shs20 million COVID-19 cash which they received earlier from parliament, the MPs led by security minister Gen Elly Tumwiine said they wanted to buy pickup trucks but later decided to give the money to the task force to help all Ugandans including security officers.

Tumwine handed over a total of shs 200M on behalf of his colleagues whom he said are out of Kampala.

The President recently fulfilled his pledge of donating part of his salary when the First Lady handed over Shs1.4m to the task force.

The response fund committee chaired by Emmanuel Katongole has since asked all salary earners to donate part of their salary to the fund.

The fund has so far collected Shs21 billion out of the targeted Shs170 billion.