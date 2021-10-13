By Juliet Nalwooga

Police in Jinja city is investigating circumstances under which a 10-year old girl was murdered and her body stuffed in a sack.

Luke Owoyesigyire, the Kampala Metropolitan deputy police spokesperson says the remains of Ratifah Namawejje, a granddaughter to one Finah Nakintu, were recovered by residents from Katogo Zone, Kinawataka Village.

The deceased was also a housemaid at the home of one Gerald Sematiko.

Owoyesigyire says police carried out a search in the said home and a blood-stained mosquito net, blanket, two cups, and a half stick of Marijuana were recovered.

The exhibits have been submitted to the forensic team for analysis, while the body has been taken to Kampala Capital City Authority mortuary, Mulago for a postmortem.

Police are now hunting for Gerald Sematiko who is currently on the run.