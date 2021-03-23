By Ritah Kemigisa

The parliament’s deputy director for communication and public affairs, Hellen Kaweesa is confident that parliament has proved its worth in the governance of Uganda for the last 100 years.

This comes as the assembly is today holding its centenary celebrations in a simple way due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

No major activities will be held on this big day as they celebrate the great milestone apart from a small event with the speaker this morning.

A special motion will later this afternoon be moved during the plenary to celebrate the 100 years.

Meanwhile, speaking about the performance of the legislative arm of government, Kaweesa says despite the dynamic changes, parliament has grown much bigger, open and people have more interest in its affairs than ever before.

“Parliament is now five times bigger than when it started, our chambers for example were meant for only 100 members but we now have over 500 members coming in the 11th parliament, so there is a space challenge, we have to expand that, ” says Kaweesa.

She adds that the house has over time embraced democracy and members of parliament are more accountable.

Kaweesa adds that generally, parliament has a new face of younger MPs.

She however says the demand of constituents is still big the reason as to why the number of MPs are still many.

Key challenges

According to Kaweesa, the increasing number of MPs remains a key problem and yet the infrastructure is not enough.

She adds that some feel the quality of the MPs is wanting adding that as parliament they have a duty to train them.

She meanwhile says people do not understand the role of the MPs arguing that many people demand so much and yet it’s not their duty.

“Their roles are misunderstood, people are asking for too many things, things they can’t deliver, demand schools, hospitals and also on the flipside the MPs promise heaven and earth when coming to parliament. The duty is on us now to educate them on what is their actual role, what they do and do not do,” says Kaweesa.