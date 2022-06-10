By Benjamin Jumbe

Government is set to make a one-off gratuity payment to civilian veterans in the next financial year 2022/2023.

This was revealed by the State Minister for Luwero Rwenzori Triangle Alice Kaboyo during the Heroes day celebrations held at Kololo.

The minister said this one-off payment targets 10,000 civilian veterans with further support to be extended to 200 civilian veteran families among other offers.

She says this financial year, a one-off gratuity has been paid to 6,800 civilian veterans bringing the cumulative figure of veterans paid so far to nearly 92,000.