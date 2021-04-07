By Damali Mukhaye

The Clerk to Parliament Jane Kibirige has asked all Members of the 10th Parliament to return IPads they have been using while executing their legislative work by April 30 or buy them at a disposal price set by the House.

According to a March 31st letter addressed to all MPs, the Ipads remain the property of the government hence all MPs should return them or buy them off before the end of their term which elapses in May.

She says the parliamentary commission through the contracts committee has approved the disposal of the IPads by sale to the current users asserting that this decision was informed by the fact that these IPads have since become part and parcel of the current holders and carry their MPs’ personal data.

She says that the amount corresponding to the Ipad they hold shall be deducted from their emolument of May 2021 to recover the cost of the IPad in their possession.

According to the letter, the deductions will be between 500,000 and 700,000.

She says those who do not want to retain them can return the Ipads before April 30th.