

By KFM Team

Eight more candidates have so far been nominated by the Electoral Commission for the 2021 presidential race.

8 more were nominated today, joining the three generals (NRM’S Yoweri Museveni, ANT’s Maj Gen Mugisha Muntu and Lt Gen Henry Tumukunde of the Renewed Uganda Platform) who made it to ballot paper yesterday on the first day of the 2-day exercise.

One of those nominated today is the National Unity Platform (NUP) candidate Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine who has promised to run a people centered government where all Ugandans will fully enjoy all their freedoms.

Speaking shortly after nomination, Kyagulanyi said his nomination opens a new chapter of action and closes that of lamentations.

His remarks have however drawn instant reaction from the senior presidential advisor on special operations, also first son, Maj Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba who has warned Kyagulanyi that he will be defeated if he wants to fight.

Muhoozi has said in a tweet that Kyagulanyi cannot intimidate the ruling government because it is much stronger than he can ever imagine.

Shortly after his nomination, Kyagulanyi was violently arrested by police and whisked away to his home in Magere.

Also nominated today is Democratic Party presidential candidate Nobert Mao who joined the aspirants list at the last minute explained the delayed submission of supporter signature forms to the electoral commission ahead of his nomination.

Speaking to the media at Balintuma before he set off to the nomination venue at Kyambogo sports grounds, Mao said he was hoping that the opposition would unite and front a single candidate against the incumbent president.

However, when that did not happen, he had to offer himself for nomination as one of the opposition presidential candidates.

Earlier, Patrick Amuriat the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) presidential flag bearer vowed to focus his energy on ending what he called dictatorship tendencies by the current regime.

Shortly after his nomination at Kyambogo sports grounds, a venue he accessed bare footed, after losing his shoes in a scuffle with security officers earlier on today, Amuriat said that FDC seeks to fight against the 1% of the Ugandan population that he says oppress the remaining 99%.

Meanwhile, the youngest presidential candidate for the 2021 election has finally been duly nominated by the electoral commission.

24-year old John Katumba, whose nomination was yesterday stopped by the commission for failure to pay the Shs20 million non-refundable nomination fee because he did not have a Tax Identification Number says his focus as president will be on solving the unemployment problem.



Willy Mayambala is the other presidential candidate nominated earlier today. He has pledged to improve the agriculture sector which he says will jump start Uganda’s economy.

Fred Mwesigye, another independent candidate is fronting a religious ideology, on which he will run this country.

He says the fear of God is the source of all wisdom and that leaders with the fear of God, have a conscience that does not permit them to do certain ungodly things.

Meanwhile Nancy Kalembe, the only female candidate in the race has told reporters after she was duly nominated that her campaign will be premised on overhauling the education and health sectors.

And last to be nominated was Joseph Kabuleta.

He crowned up the two-day nomination exercise with call on Ugandans to vote God fearing leaders into the Uganda’s top most office if the country is to prosper economically, politically and spiritually.

Final presidential candidates list:

1. Nancy Kalembe (Independent)

2. Joseph Kabuleta (Independent)

3. John Katumba (Independent)

4. Willy Mayambala (Independent)

5. Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu (National Unity Platform)

6. Yoweri Museveni (NRM)

7. Nobert Mao (Democratic Party)

8. Patrick Amuriat (Forum for Democratic Change)

9. Lt Gen (Rtd) Henry Tumukunde (Independent- under the Renewed Uganda Platform)

10. Maj Gen Mugisha Muntu (Alliance for National Transformation)

11. Fred Mwesigye (Independent)