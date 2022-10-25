By Mike Sebaalu

Fire at Salaam School of the blind in Ntengeru, Kisonga town in Mukono district has left 11 children dead.

This has been confirmed by the police director for Fire and Rescue Services Assistant Inspector General of Police, Joseph Mugisa who says the fire broke out at around midnight.

According to Mugisa, a number of other children have been injured and six are in critical condition and are being admitted at Herona hospital in Kisoga.

He says the cause of the fire is still unknown but adds that investigations are ongoing.