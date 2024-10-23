By NOELINE NABUKENYA

At least 10 bodies had by Tuesday evening been recovered from the scene of a fuel tanker explosion at Kigogwa Town on Kampala-Bombo road in Wakiso District.

Another person is said to have died at Kiruddu Referral Hospital where several of those who sustained severe burns were rushed for treatment following the 3pm incident. Police who are still combing the scene for leads and more bodies said the driver of the tanker lost control before it overturned and burst into flames moments later. Read more