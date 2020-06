By Shamim Nateebwa

The ministry of health has confirmed 11 new covid19 cases from the over 2,300 samples tested yesterday bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Uganda to 870.

According to the Director General Health Services Dr Henry Mwebesa, four of the new cases are from the 1,700 tested from border points of entry while seven are from 546 samples of alerts and contacts.

All confirmed cases are Ugandans.

190 of these are active cases but no related death.