

11 people have been arraigned before the High court International crimes Division for allegedly aiding and abetting terrorism, belonging to a terrorist organization (ADF) and rendering support to a terrorist organization.

The group has today appeared before Justice David Wangutusi who further remanded them to Luzira prison until December 1st when they will re-appear for mention of the case.

Prosecution’s Joseph Kyomuhendo states that the group led by Abdu Shakur Musoke and others still on the run, between the years 2010 and 2017 in the districts of Kampala, Wakiso, Mukono Jinja, Busia among others aided terrorism by mobilizing commodities and harbouring recruits of the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) knowing or having reason to believe that the support rendered could be used in preparation of acts of terrorism.

Court further heard that all the accused persons between the year 2010 and 2017in diverse districts in Uganda rendered support to ADF a terrorist organization to wit the recruitment, training and transportation of ADF recruits from Uganda to Democratic Republic of Congo.

Meanwhile, justice Wangutusi has issued an order directing prison authorities to allow lawyers accessing their clients in prison to enable them prepare their defence before commencement of the case.