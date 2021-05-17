By Juliet Nalwooga

Police say they have preferred terrorism charges against 11 suspects who were arrested in connection with the petrol bombs attacks in various Kampala Metropolitan areas.

Police spokesperson Fred Enanga has told journalists at the police headquarters in Naguru that the 11 attempted terror acts in various places including Jinja District where a vehicle registration number UG 3348C belonging to a former RDC was set ablaze, in Nankulabye, Katwe police station and at the Kasubi Tombs.

Enanga says the terror attacks are mainly championed by disgruntled supporters of opposition politicians who target motorists in traffic jam.

In the meantime, some petrol jerry cans that were impounded upon arrest of the 11 suspects have been taken to the Government Analytical Laboratory for further analysis ahead of a court hearing.